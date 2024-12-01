Barcelona star rages over Las Palmas time wasting in La Liga loss

Barcelona captain Raphinha has hit out at Las Palmas following a shock 2-1 La Liga loss.

The Brazil international netted a second half goal against the Canarians but it was not enough to secure a key home win.

Defeat on home soil means Barcelona have lost further ground in the title race as Real Madrid close in.

However, a loss in Catalonia was only one angle of frustration for Barcelona, with Raphinha angered by the visitors antics in the game.

A host of Las Palmas played were criticised by Barcelona stars for time wasting and game management in the second half, despite no cards being shown throughout the clash, and Raphinha claimed that was the decisive factor against the hosts.

“I don’t want to talk about it because it can be used against me. But in the second half, only 30 minutes were played, instead of 45,” as per reports from Marca.

Raphinha and Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from a shock defeat in midweek action, as they play host to Mallorca on December 3, before a key trip to Andalucia to take on Real Betis four days later.