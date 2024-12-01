Barcelona star labelled as injury doubt for RCD Mallorca fixture

Barcelona have gone winless in their last three La Liga matches, so they will be aiming to end that streak when they return to action against Mallorca on Tuesday evening. However, they could once again be without Dani Olmo for the trip to Son Moix.

Olmo was not risked by Hansi Flick for Saturday’s defeat at home to Las Palmas, and according to MD, he is also doubtful to be called upon against Mallorca. He did train on Sunday, but only on an individual basis – and at a lower intensity to avoid causing any further damage to the injured area.

If Olmo cannot be counted on again, Barcelona are likely to go with one of Fermin Lopez or Pablo Torre in the number 10 position – they both started against Las Palmas, but with Lamine Yamal expected to return to the starting line-up after his own injury, one of them will surely be sacrificed.