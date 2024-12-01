Barcelona join Arsenal in race to sign Premier League superstar in 2025 – report

Barcelona have already started their search for a Robert Lewandowski successor, and the idea is that one will be signed in the next 1-2 years. Next summer would be the first opportunity for someone to arrive, and with that in mind, a shortlist of potential targets is being compiled by sporting director Deco.

According to reports in England (via MD), one of the players that Barcelona are looking at is Alexander Isak, who is believed to be pushing for a move away from Newcastle United before the start of next season.

It’s noted that Arsenal are very interested in Isak, and they are currently ahead of others in the race to sign the superstar striker if he does leave Newcastle next summer. Sporting CP sensation Viktor Gyokeres, who is also Swedish, is reported to be a target of both clubs too.

It will be interesting to follow Barcelona’s striker search. Given Lewandowski’s form this season, it would be a surprise if someone arrived next summer to replace him, but it cannot be ruled out.