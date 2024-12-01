Atletico Madrid register interest in Serie A defender ahead of expected 2025 moves

At the end of this season, Atletico Madrid are expected to part ways with three centre-backs: Clement Lenglet, Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta. The former is only on loan from Barcelona, while the other two see their contracts run out in June, and for now, there are no plans for extensions to be offered.

As a result, it’s expected that Atleti will look to sign at least two central defenders. Lenglet may be one, provided that he continues the fine form that he has been showing in recent weeks, while another could be Sam Beukema. According to Sky Italia (via ED), the Bologna star is being closely followed by officials from Los Colchoneros.

Beukema has risen in prominence over the last 12-18 months, and he would be a fine addition to the Atletico Madrid first team squad. However, it remains to be seen whether he proves to be an affordable option.