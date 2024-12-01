Atletico Madrid attacker ruled out for remainder of 2024-25 season after ACL injury

Since the appointment of Luis Pinedo in the summer, Atletico Madrid’s injury record has been rather good – especially when compared to the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and others in La Liga. In particular, serious injuries have been avoided (except in the case of Robin Le Normand, which is an anomaly) although one has now been suffered in the B team.

🚨🔴⚪️ Atlético Madrid are on their longest winning streak (7) since early 2018, when they recorded 8 consecutive victories and went on to win the Europa League that same season. pic.twitter.com/hbE3cVD8HW — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 1, 2024

As per MD, it’s been confirmed that Victor Mollejo, who remained with Atletico B this season after being on loan at Real Zaragoza last season, has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament after tests confirmed the serious injury in the days after a match against Villarreal’s B team in the First Federation.

Mollejo, who would have been on the cusp of the Atletico Madrid first team in the event of any attacking injuries in Diego Simeone’s squad, will undergo surgery in the coming days. It is a big blow for Atletico B, whose manager is Fernando Torres.