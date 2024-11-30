WATCH: Xavi Hernandez’s wife goes viral after reaction to Pep Guardiola singing at Barcelona 125th celebration

Barcelona celebrated their 125th anniversary on Friday night, with a grand event organised at the Liceu theatre in the heart of the city, and a number of luminaries present. Not among them were Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi or Pep Guardiola, but the latter did leave behind a memorable contribution.

Guardiola, the prodigal son when it comes to Barcelona following Johan Cruyff’s teachings sent a video with a message to the club for the event, as did Lionel Messi. What was more surprising was Guardiola singing ‘Aniversari’ by Manel, a popular Catalan artist, in somber fashion. The song is about a birthday party and for some, hit the spot for the night.

Apropos of nothing, here's Pep Guardiola singing at #FCBarcelona's 125th anniversary last night. pic.twitter.com/aPVYsK3ctl — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2024

Not for Nuria Cunillera though. Xavi Hernandez was one of those in attendance, but it was his partner that stole the show, after her reaction to the Manchester City manager’s musical intervention went viral. It is fair to say she did not buy into it.