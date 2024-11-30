WATCH: Raphinha drags Barcelona level against Las Palmas, but Fabio Silva grabs second!

Barcelona looked in trouble when Las Palmas went in front at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with a brilliant goal from La Masia product Sandro Ramirez. However player of the season candidate Raphinha has drawn them level with an excellent effort.

The Blaugrana had been struggling to break down a Las Palmas side that was organised in defence, after an open first 20 minutes. It looked like it might take something special to beat Jasper Cillessen, and Raphinha had exactly that.

However it did not take Las Palmas long to respond, and little over five minutes later, Fabio Silva escaped in behind Hector Fort. The latter could not get round to stop the shot, and Silva’s effort was sweet and accurate.

Fábio Silva nets against Barcelona! 🤯 The Portuguese striker scores a brilliant goal and makes it 2-1 to Las Palmas 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/FjBZf0QFLQ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 30, 2024

Barcelona have a little under 20 minutes to save themselves some points, but Las Palmas have been solid, stout and hardy at the back. Not to mention the fact Barcelona are struggling to cope with their counter-attack.