WATCH: Las Palmas take the lead against Barcelona with perfect counter-attack

Barcelona are looking to put pressure on Real Madrid again with a home tie against relegation-threatened Las Palmas, but the Canary Islanders have come to play at Montjuic. Former academy talent Sandro Ramirez has given the visitors the lead.

Las Palmas had threatened early in the game with Javi Munoz and Fabio Silva unable to apply the finishing touches to good moves, but they had been as dangerous as Barcelona for most of the match. As the second half got underway, Scott McKenna and Javi Munoz combined to set captain Kirian Rodriguez free, and his ball to Sandro was perfect – it got an equal finish from the forward.

"What a moment for Sandro!" 🎙️ Boos ring out as the ex-Barça player opens the scoring against his former club 😱 pic.twitter.com/o80HJiH9K4 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 30, 2024

Barcelona will have half an hour to turn things around, and Hansi Flick has certainly thrown what he has at it, with Lamine Yamal one of five substitutions he has made, albeit Alejandro Balde’s exit was enforced by an injury to the left-back, who was stretchered off.