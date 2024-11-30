Real Valladolid manager on verge of being sacked after 5-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid

Real Valladolid’s first season back in La Liga is not going to plan. After 15 matchdays, La Pucela currently sit bottom of the standings – they are also already four points adrift in the relegation zone, having played a game more.

Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing at home to Atletico Madrid has increased the pressure on head coach Paulo Pezzolano. As such, Relevo say that he is on the verge of being sacked from the position that he has held since April 2023.

Pezzolano’s relationship with the Valladolid supporters has been rocky for some time, and the board are starting to feel the same way. They have already lined up a replacement, that being ex-Girona and Rayo Vallecano manager Francisco, who is currently without a club.

It’s clear that Valladolid are struggling, and ahead of their Copa del Rey second round tie against Real Avila on Tuesday evening, it would be no surprise to see a new head coach in the dugout.