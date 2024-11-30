Real Madrid to recover key player in time for Athletic Club showdown

Real Madrid are deep in the midst of an injury crisis, especially in defence. Carlo Ancelotti is currently without the services of Eder Militao and David Alaba, while makeshift option Aurelien Tchouameni has also been out injured since the start of November. However, his return after a month out is coming soon.

Tchouameni will not be available for Real Madrid’s match against Getafe on Sunday, but according to Marca, he will be fit enough to return for next Wednesday’s showdown match at San Mames, where Los Blancos will take on Athletic Club.

Tchouameni has been expected to be utilised as a central defender in the weeks after his return from injury, although Eduardo Camavinga’s absence could mean that he is utilised in midfield at San Mames, provided that he is handed an immediate start by Ancelotti. Real Madrid will be very thankful for his comeback, which will be sooner rather than later.