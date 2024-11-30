Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti – ‘Kylian Mbappe has the same problem as the others’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has asked for more patience with Kylian Mbappe, who is yet to meet expectations since arriving at the club. His missed penalty against Liverpool only ratcheted up the pressure, but the Italian claims it is a collective issue.

The headline topic of the press conference was the poor form of Kylian Mbappe, who has two goals in his last nine games. Ancelotti was asked about his play.

“The problem that Mbappe has is the problem that we all have. We are searching to find our best version. Me and my players. THE problem is with the team not individual players, which has not managed to achieve continuity. We must do everything possible to improve, it is not an individual problem. Mbappe has scored 9 goals, he has contributed to our play, given assists- He can play better, but we can all do it.”

"Mbappe is more used to playing on the left, so is Vinicius. Vini is realising that he is very dangerous inside too. I don't know what I'm going to do, it may depend on the game, but they could change during the games too."

Ancelotti focused on patience and on the idea that the collective will correct their individual issues.

“He is aware that he must do better, but he and everyone. We must continue to support him, to be patient and think that it is a collective problem but not an individual one. The dynamics of the team in La Liga have improved a lot in the last two games, it’s true we could have looked better against Liverpool. We must take into account that we there are many players missing. Bit by bit, they are recovering. Rodrygo returns tomorrow and we must be patient.”

The Italian coach noted that the previous season was a unicorn, and the silver lining to their issues is that they have time to work on them.

“I’ve only had one easy year, last year. The new players adapted immediately, everything went well. Every other year I’ve had to solve problems, the problems that need to be solved always end up arriving. It’s better to find the problem in November or December than in April or May.”

“I’m convinced that We are going to solve it, we are competing for La Liga, we are very close to Barcelona, who have done things very well. We are also suffering from injuries.”

Los Blancos face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu at 16:15 CEST on Sunday, where they will hope to cut the gap to Barcelona again. Ancelotti’s side will have Rodrygo Goes back from injury for that clash, and head to San Mames to face Athletic Club.