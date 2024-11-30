Real Madrid injury record: 23 injuries in 20 games

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is cutting a somewhat besieged figure in recent weeks, and while that metaphor is generally used less literally, the Italian coach is running low on resources and counting his casualties. This week a report emerged that Los Blancos are most concerned by their fitness preparation rather than Ancelotti’s management, and with good reason.

In 8 of Real Madrid’s last 11 games, one or more players has fallen injured, the latest of which is Eduardo Camavinga with a hamstring problem. Diario AS report that Los Blancos have suffered a total of 23 injuries already this season, despite only playing 20 matches. Currently 7 of their squad are injured, but 12 have been on the the treatment table in the last 8 games.

Two of their injuries have been season-ending in Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, while Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz, and Dani Ceballos have all spent more than a month on the touchline for single injuries.

If things don’t improve, it could recall the season where Los Blancos suffered over 60 injuries in a single season under Zinedine Zidane. While Ancelotti has clearly been far from perfect this season, it would be hard to evaluate anyone’s work under such strain. It is not just that he has been missing key players, but settling on a system or a line-up without any continuity in the players available is also tricky. Real Madrid‘s squad was on the thinner side as it was, but it now looks severely undermanned following their spate of injuries. Widely renowned fitness coach Antonio Pintus is also coming under increasng pressure.