Real Madrid impressed by form of young surprise – ‘He is competing to be a starter’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti seemed reluctant to turn to the academy talents at his disposal, but centre-back Raul Asencio has risen to the challenges put in front of him thus far. The 21-year-old did not stand out for all the right reasons against Liverpool, and impressed in games against Leganes and Osasuna prior.

A report from Diario AS states that Real Madrid have been pleasantly surprised by Asencio’s form since being given his first team debut. The calm manner in which he has dealt with the adaptation, and the maturity he has shown have impressed in the offices at Valdebebas, going beyond expectations. They now believe he could potentially be a player they might keep around beyond the short-term.

That much was confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti during his press conference on Saturday, when he told the media that Asencio was doing everything that had been asked of him.

“When everyone returns [from injury] he is going to fight for the position. The three games he has played he has deserved to be a starter. He has shown confidence, he has been good with the ball and without the ball… He deserves to be considered and fight to be a starter. In every aspect in which he has been required to show something, he has met the standard every single time.”

"[Cuts off journalist] Endrick will play when I think he is the ideal player to win the game." —Carlo Ancelotti

That was in stark contrast to his answer on Endrick. Los Blancos have more options to play ahead of the Brazilian, but it has been noted that he is not getting the opportunities he might want during an injury crisis.

Asencio was linked with a move to Girona in the summer, and certainly had more interest, but elected to stick it out with the Castilla team. Rarely do graduates from La Fabrica get an opportunity in the first team, but Asencio has grabbed it with both hands. Ancelotti will have Aurelien Tchouameni back next week, which will see him face competition for the first time.