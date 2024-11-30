Real Madrid and Manchester City linked with January move for Saudi Arabia star

Branded ’embarassing’ by then Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, Gabri Veiga was one of the few players to move to Saudi Arabia two summers ago who had the best years of his career ahead of him. The former Celta Vigo talent could yet have a chance to play at the top level in Europe.

Veiga, 22, made a €30m move to Al-Ahli in the Middle East, amid links to Napoli, Manchester City and Los Blancos, but the latest reports state that the attacking playmaker is still on the radar of the latter two. ED say that Veiga is not looking to force a move back to Europe, but is aware that he is in the minds of City and Real Madrid. During multiple recent interviews, Veiga has been non-committal on the prospect on a move back to Europe.

Veiga has 18 months left on his contract, so the next steps for his future will likely be decided in the coming six months. After a tough initial spell at Al-Ahli, Veiga has started 15 of their 17 games, and provided 5 goal contributions this season, winning all of their Asian Champions League games. It would be something of a surprise if Los Blancos moved for him, as they have a number of players, like Arda Guler, Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz, who are more than adept at playing behind a forward.