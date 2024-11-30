Real Madrid and Barcelona highly interested in Atletico Madrid wonderkid

Atletico Madrid are always fighting an uphill battle to recruit the best talent in Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona always lurking close by. However 15-year-old ‘Curro’, the nickname for Luis Navarro, is theirs to protect at the very least.

According to Relevo, the right-footed winger, who can play on both sides, is attracting attention from both of the Clasico duo. Already impressing for Spain’s under-16s, and Atletico will be counting the days until he turns 16 and can pen a professional contract.

Barcelona’s top Madrid-based scout Andoni Goikoetxea is in highly enamoured with Curro, but due to a pact of non-aggression, will not move to sign him. It would have to be Curro’s decision to leave Los Rojiblancos and have a desire on his own to join Barcelona for that to happen – having rejected a number of offers already, this is not thought to be likely.

On the other hand, Real Madrid broke their pact of non-aggression with Atletico to sign right-back Jesus Fortea, and are looking poach Atletico’s best talent again. So far Curro has remained loyal to Los Colchoneros, but Real Madrid, who follow his every move, will come again.

Atletico and Real Madrid had gone over a decade without nabbing talents from the other, but when Los Blancos moved for Fortea, that broke down completely. Real Madrid considered Fortea to be worth enough of a risk to end that pact, and he has recently been training with the first team.