Real Betis recover key attacker for Real Sociedad showdown

Real Betis had been in very good form before this month’s international break, but after back-to-back defeats against Valencia and Mlada Boleslav, things are looking more bleak at the Benito Villamarin. To make matters more tricky, they face a tough test on Sunday away at Real Sociedad.

However, head coach Manuel Pellegrini has recovered Ez Abde for the trip to Reale Arena. As per Marca, the Moroccan winger was absent for the match in Czechia because of a viral infection, but he has recovered in time to be named in the matchday squad for Sunday’s fixture in Donostia-San Sebastian.

Abde’s return is just what is needed at Betis, given that they are currently in the midst of an injury crisis – especially in midfield. Pellegrini is still without the services of William Carvalho, Marc Roca, Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Fornals, although he can use Giovani Lo Celso in the position, which he did so against Mlada Boleslav on Thursday.