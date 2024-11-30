Raphinha digs out Barcelona teammates after first home loss – ‘We’re doing lots of things badly’

Barcelona suffered their first defeat at Montjuic under manager Hansi Flick on Saturday, going down 2-1 to an inspired Las Palmas side. It is a third game without a win in La Liga, with just a point to show from them, and Raphinha expressed his frustration after the game to the press.

Now one of the Vice-Captains, Raphinha came out to face the press after a damaging defeat, and did not hide his feelings.

“We have to look at what we are doing wrong to try to win the game. I think we lowered the level of what we are doing and it is making it difficult for us during the games. We have to try to improve. We are doing many things wrong. I’m angry. We already have the next game on Tuesday and we have to turn it around.”

https://x.com/barcacentre/status/1862882235474399362

“I don’t care about my goal, I care about the victory,” he told Diario AS.

The Brazilian would also express irritation at Las Palmas’ time-wasting tactics, but decided to go no further with his comments to ‘avoid being sanctioned’.

Barcelona face RCD Mallorca at Son Moix on Tuesday night, as La Liga goes into a midweek round. They may do so with their lead over Real Madrid reduced to just a point, as they play Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon. Raphinha was surprisingly given player of the match over other Las Palmas players, but did show up in a disappointing performance by the majority.