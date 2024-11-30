Predicted Teams Barcelona-Las Palmas: Hansi Flick to give young midfielder shot as Lamine Yamal returns

Barcelona are fresh off the back of their 125th anniversary celebrations on Friday night, and have an early start in the 14:00 CEST at Montjuic, with the reborn Las Palmas in town. The major team news for Barcelona is that Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres are back in the squad.

Despite doubts earlier in the week, Sport and MD both say that Inigo Martinez will overcome muscle discomfort to start in a backline, joined by Alejandro Balde for his first start since early November. Hansi Flick confirmed Lamine Yamal would play on Friday, but Sport believe that will be from the bench, with Fermin Lopez and Raphinha either side of Robert Lewandowski.

Both agree that it will be Gavi and not Frenkie de Jong who starts in place of the suspended Marc Casado. Dani Olmo is also due for a rest after the past two starts, and it will be Pablo Torre that is given a rare opportunity to start in his place. Flick continues to be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati and Marc Bernal through injury.

Las Palmas suffered a late defeat to RCD Mallorca last week, but have won four out of their last six under Diego Martinez, who has turned the Canary Islanders around. Left-back Alex Munoz is out due to personal reasons, Daley Sinkgraven and Pejino are still injured.

Mika Marmol will come in on the left side of defence, and Sport feel it will be Javi Munoz and not Dario Essugo in the middle of the pitch. Otherwise, the other point of debate is Fabio Silva or Manu Fuster – Alberto Moleiro will come back into the starting line-up.