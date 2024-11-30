Las Palmas set €20m asking price on standout performer amid interest from Al Hilal

Alberto Moleiro is undoubtedly a top young talent in La Liga, and in the last 12 months, he has started to deliver on his potential. He’s an indispensable starter for Las Palmas, although he could end up leaving not only the Gran Canaria-based club, but also Spanish and European football.

As per Rudy Galetti (via ED), Al Hilal have retained the interest in Moleiro that they showed during the summer. The expectation is that they will make a move to sign him from Las Palmas during the upcoming winter transfer window, which opens at the start of January.

Las Palmas consider Moleiro to be one of their most valuable players, which is why they will not let a move happen unless they receive an offer that is too good to turn down. As per the report, the minimum asking price that has been established is €20m, although this could be increased closer to January.