Las Palmas manager on Barcelona win – ‘Two brilliant Scots, they feel it like they’re from Gran Canaria’

Las Palmas manager Diego Martinez has rejected the idea that his side played direct football and wasted time against Barcelona. The Canary Islanders secured a 2-1 win over Barcelona at Montjuic, their first away win to the Blaugrana since 1971, in what is being dubbed an historic day for them.

Martinez personally has an excellent record against Barcelona, drawing with Xavi Hernandez’s outfit, while beating Ronald Koeman and Ernesto Valverde in the past. He was asked what his special recipe was for Barcelona.

“I study all my rivals, but on other occasions, despite studying them very well, for whatever reason, things don’t work out. In any case, it doesn’t just depend on your success but also on the success of your rival. The first thing to be able to get points here, you have to believe. That is the most important thing.”

Martinez’s side exploited what Hansi Flick saw as a lack of focus and connection between his players, but was asked about the fact he beat the Blaugrana playing route one football and wasting time – a view he did not share.

"We saw two different games. Direct no, vertical yes. Against a high line, we attacked the space, like Celta, but direct no. In addition, there were barely any aerial duels, so that doesn't match what I saw." Diego Martinez on #LasPalmas against #Barca. pic.twitter.com/ZcoQI1N47d — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2024

“I really liked the team with the ball. We played fast, with good transition, being more vertical to take advantage of those spaces. There were almost no aerial duels, so I don’t think it was direct. Would I have liked to have had more of the ball, yes, but when we did have it, I liked what we did. Apologies the changes interruped the game, but the players couldn’t go any further.”

He was also asked what it meant to those from the island especially, given the 53-year wait for a win.

“I don’t like to differentiate. Because we are a team. We have two brilliant Scots, Oli, Scott, who feel it like they’re from Gran Canaria. For the guys who have been here a long time, it’s special, but I would highlight the team spirit, and what it means for all of us.”

“For those that ask lots of questions about Barcelona too, I hope you can think about us too, have some empathy, know that this is very important for us too, and that 15 points, for us, it could mean a step towards survival for us.”

Hansi Flick: "I think the team tried until the end. It wasn't their day. We created chances, but the team is suffering a bit and we need to change that. We need to defend better." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 30, 2024

In terms of how Las Palmas attacked, Martinez admitted that exploiting the flanks in behind the full-backs was one of the options they focused on.

“They are a very complete team, they do things very well. But within the little chance they give you, attacking those spaces wide is an option. Or going down one side and switching it with quick transitions. It requires 3, 4, 5 quick passes, and just playing direct, that’s why I gave nuance to your colleague earlier.”