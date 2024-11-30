Las Palmas defeat sees Barcelona lose 53-year long streak

Barcelona are going through a very tricky patch at the moment, and that continued with the 2-1 defeat at home to Las Palmas on Saturday afternoon. The visitors were well worth the three points, which has kept up their impressive form since the appointment of new head coach Diego Martinez.

In fact, history was made by Las Palmas with that win at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic. As per Marca, it is the first time that the Gran Canaria-based side have defeated Barcelona on their home turf since 1971. It means that a 53-year long streak has been finally ended by Martinez and his players.

The result was also Barcelona’s first home defeat of the season, and it confirms the difficulties that they have been undergoing in the last few weeks. Flick has a lot of work to do on the training ground in the coming weeks, although his side are back in action in three days’ time with a visit to Mallorca and Son Moix.