La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid win again, Espanyol end losing streak as late equaliser denies Leganes

MD15 of the 2023-24 La Liga season continued on Saturday after Mallorca’s victory against Valencia on Friday night. Four more matches were played across Spain: Barcelona hosted Las Palmas, Atletico Madrid travelled to face Real Valladolid, Espanyol took on Celta Vigo at the Stage Front Stadium, while Alaves and Leganes faced off.

Real Valladolid 0-5 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have now won seven matches in a row across all competitions after a comfortable win against Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla. Clement Lenglet got the ball rolling, before further first half goals from Julian Alvarez and Rodrigo De Paul. In the second period, Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth completed the scoring.

Espanyol 3-1 Celta Vigo

After four La Liga defeats in a row, Espanyol returned to winning ways with an impressive victory at home to Celta Vigo. Irvin Cardona, Leandro Cabrera and Walid Cheddira scored for the hosts, with Iago Aspas’ second half penalty proving to a consolation for the Galicians.

Alaves 1-1 Leganes

Alaves’ poor form in La Liga continued with a draw at home to Leganes, although Luis Garcia Plaza’s side had to be bailed out by a late equaliser. Oscar Rodriguez had given the visitors the lead in Vitoria, before a late strike from the impressive Carlos Vicente meant that the points were shared.