“I have self-respect and pride” – Espanyol manager defends himself amid calls for sacking

There has been plenty of discontent surrounding Espanyol in the last few weeks, and some of that has been aimed at head coach Manolo Gonzalez. According to recent reports, the 45-year-old has been on the verge of being sacked, although Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Celta Vigo will keep him in the job for another 7 days at least.

After the match at the Stage Front Stadium, Gonzalez hit out at the recent speculation regarding his future at the club, as per ED.

“I can’t know where the shots are going. People tell me to collect my contract, but I don’t care about that. I have self-respect and pride and I don’t want to be kicked out of anywhere. What I want is to finish my contract.”

The victory against Celta was not enough to lift Espanyol out of the La Liga relegation zone, although it will provide plenty of confidence after a bleak few weeks for the Barcelona-based side.