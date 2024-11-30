“He needed time” – Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone hits out at Julian Alvarez critics

Julian Alvarez had a very slow start to life as an Atletico Madrid, and given that he joined in a big-money move from Manchester City during the summer, scrutiny on his performances was immediate. This led to criticism, although those that spoke out are starting to eat their words now.

Alvarez has scored six goals in his last six appearances for Atleti, which included one in the 5-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Saturday. After that match, his manager Diego Simeone spoke very highly on him to DAZN (via Diario AS).

“He needed time. All footballers need time, and those who have hierarchy have to be waited for. Julian, since he started, has gone from less to more. He grew in his ability to interpret how Atletico plays. He comes from a different style in Argentina, and also totally different at City. He needed his time. Atletico is this, and they interpret it better and better. All his attributes do our team a lot of good.”

It’s now seven wins in a row for Atletico Madrid, who are now the form team in La Liga. Simeone also spoke on the current situation of the club.

“There are always things to improve. The team continues to look better and better. We said some time ago that new people needed time to adapt. Conor is very good, Lenglet is in a very good moment, Sorloth not to mention, and Julian are in a very good step. We are waiting for Robin, who will have to compete to earn a place.”