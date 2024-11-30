“He doesn’t see you” – TV cameras pick up reasoning for non-awarding of Barcelona penalty

Barcelona lost 2-1 at home to Las Palmas on Saturday afternoon, although they felt that they were denied the chance to secure at least a point from the match. Two penalty shouts came and went during the latter stages of proceedings, with one of those being an alleged foul by Mika Marmol on Pau Cubarsi.

Movistar cameras picked up the referee audio from the incident at the Estadi Olimpic (via MD), during which on-field referee Adrian Cordero Vega can be heard justifying his decision to the Barcelona players, including Cubarsi.

“(There’s) nothing, nothing… He is looking at the ball! He doesn’t see you, he doesn’t see you, he doesn’t see you…”

🚨 El Barça reclamó penalti sobre Cubarsí. ''No te ve…''. #DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/NQj5uqqhHO — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) November 30, 2024

Barcelona may feel aggrieved at the decision not to receive at least one penalty during the match, but in truth, it was a deserved defeat for Hansi Flick’s side. They must improve in the coming weeks, starting with Tuesday’s trip to Mallorca.