Former Barcelona target eyeing up La Liga return in the future

Throughout 2023 and in the early part of 2024, Barcelona were strongly linked with a move for Aleix Garcia. Then at Girona, the dynamic midfielder was one of the standout performers in La Liga, before he ended up moving on to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen during the summer.

A return to La Liga, and particularly Catalonia, could be on the cards for Garcia in the future. As he told MD, he would be very open to being back in Spain once his time at Leverkusen comes to an end.

“It is difficult to answer. Football changes from one day to the next. Right now I’m very happy in Leverkusen and I have a five-year contract. I see myself returning to La Liga in the future. I would like to return, but I don’t know when. Right now I’m comfortable, I want to enjoy this experience and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Garcia has not had an overly great time in Germany so far, so it could be that he looks for a way out soon if he does not see an increase in his prominence.