Carlo Ancelotti confirms return of Real Madrid attacking star, gives update on injury crisis

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes will be fit again for their La Liga clash against Getafe on Sunday. The Italian coach was upbeat about the injury situation, feeling they will have a number of key players back soon.

Ancelotti confirmed that the Brazilian would be back in action, as the games start to pile up. Rodrygo has missed four of Los Blancos’ last five games through hamstring issues, returning briefly against Osasuna, but being forced off again.

“The World Cup, the Super Cup is here… and above all, the injured players are returning. Rodrygo is back tomorrow, Tchouameni the next game, soon Alaba will be back, Camavinga will soon return… We have to get through this moment with a good attitude and commitment, because good things are yet to come.”

Tchouameni has also been out for their last three fixtures with an ankle sprain, but it appears he will return next week in Bilbao, when Los Blancos travel to face Athletic Club. There has been no shortage of talk about whether Real Madrid will go into the transfer market this winter, a question dismissed by Ancelotti.

“Because I think it is a waste of time to think about signing players now. We will have 40 days to think about it. Things can change. Alaba is doing very well and will be back soon. We have to evaluate these things, which are priorities.”

"Mbappe is more used to playing on the left, so is Vinicius. Vini is realising that he is very dangerous inside too. I don't know what I'm going to do, it may depend on the game, but they could change during the games too."

While there is no shortage of issues at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti did say he had noted a change in his side recently.

It may be that we lacked some effectiveness in some games, especially in games without many opportunities. Some effectiveness has been lacking. In Liverpool, with more accuacy in transition, more opportunities could have been created. But, the base is attitude and defending. And we starting to defend as we have to.”