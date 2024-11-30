Barcelona’s Hansi Flick explains Las Palmas defeat – ‘If we have disconnected players, it will not go well’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick blamed their lack of defensive solidity and lack of effectiveness in front of goal for their defeat against Las Palmas. The Canary Islanders inflicted their first home loss under Flick, and for large swathes of the match, looked the better team.

The German coach is going through his toughest patch as Barcelona manager since joining, having won just one of their last four matches, and picked up one point in their last three Liga games. Flick was asked about the fact that injured players coming back into the team has coincided with their drop in form.

“I believe in the players. I have confidence in them, but things are what they are. When I started here I already told them that there would be no excuses. It is normal that some players when they return from injury are not at their highest level, but if we play as a team we should be able to beat any team, but if some players are disconnected it will not go well.”

Neither did he think they had a confidence issue. One of his points of emphasis was that they di not press well as a team again, something that led to their struggles against Celta Vigo.

“I don’t think there is a lack of confidence in the players. The defence is not just about the four players at the back. Players alone cannot win games. It’s always about the team. We need to have good connections in defense and attack and today we did not have them.”

“We had 70% possession, and 27 shots I think, and we did not take our chances. We have the quality to do so.”

Accumulated offsides of Barça's opponents in the last 4 matches: 16 (4 on average). Accumulated offsides of Barça's opponents in the first 16 games: 108 (6.75 average). @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 30, 2024

“We have to change, we have to defend better. If you don’t score a goal it is also more difficult to keep a clean sheet. But it’s not just a thing for the defensive players, but for the entire team. “We have to go back and reconnect.”

“He had minor discomfort and we didn't want to risk it. He will be there in Mallorca. He is a very important footballer for us." Hansi Flick on the absence of Dani Olmo from their defeat. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/ggbMQIEbC2 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 30, 2024

Flick’s side travel to Son Moix on Tuesday to face RCD Mallorca, in a game they will be desperate to get three points in. Jagoba Arrasate’s side will be no pushover though, as they sit in fifth place at the time of writing, coming off a win against Valencia. Flick’s side know their gap to Real Madrid is likely to be reduced too.