Barcelona fume at non-awarding of two penalties during Las Palmas defeat

Barcelona have gone winless for the third successive La Liga match after they were defeated 2-1 by Las Palmas on Saturday afternoon. Hansi Flick’s side were very poor, although they feel that they should have been bailed out by at least one penalty decision during the 90 minutes at the Estadi Olimpic.

The first flashpoint came on the 85th minute when Pau Cubarsi appears to be tripped by Mika Marmol, although the on-field referee and VAR both decided that there was not enough contact to constitute a foul, as per MD.

The second incident came in stoppage time when Pau Victor tried to reach for a cross that had been delivered. He was having his shirt pulled at the time, but again, it was not deemed a strong enough case for a penalty.

Barcelona are likely to feel aggrieved by these decisions, but ultimately, there were not good enough against Las Palmas.

Barcelona La Liga Las Palmas

