Athletic Club eyeing up move for younger brother of big-money summer signing

Athletic Club’s transfer policy limits the business that they can do, although it has still proven itself to be very successful. Big-money signings are not often made, but one that was during the summer was Alvaro Djalo, who arrived from Portuguese side SC Braga.

Djalo has yet to hit the ground running at San Mames, although there is upmost confidence that he will do so in the coming months. Club bosses are confident, and as it turns out, they have now turned their attention to his younger brother, Jaden.

As per El Desmarque (via ED), Jaden Djalo – who is only 13 – is being courted by Athletic. He’s considered to be a very exciting prospect, which is why efforts are being made to position for a future transfer.

The younger Djalo brother currently plays for Portugalete in the Basque country region. In the near future, he could soon be heading to Athletic Club.