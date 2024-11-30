Aston Villa keen on move for La Liga starlet with €30m release clause

Aston Villa have regularly looked to the La Liga market since Unai Emery’s appointment as head coach, and that is bound to continue during the remainder of his managerial spell at the Premier League club. The latest player in Spain that has taken their fancy is Osasuna midfielder Aimar Oroz.

In recent weeks, Aston Villa have already been linked with Enzo Boyomo, and it appears that they have set their sights on another player in Pamplona. As per ED, they are interested in signing Aimar next summer, while Athletic Club have also retained their interest from earlier in the year.

Osasuna are unlikely to be very willing to sell Aimar if any clubs come for his signature, although they would be powerless to stop a deal taking place if his €30m release clause were to be triggered. For now, it will remain to be seen whether that happens during any of the transfer windows in 2025.