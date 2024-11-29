Rodrygo Goes closing in on Real Madrid return against Getafe

Real Madrid finally have some positive injury news ahead of facing Getafe on December 1.

Los Blancos host their local rivals in the Spanish capital, in La Liga action, as they aim to bounce back from a midweek UEFA Champions League loss at Liverpool.

France star Eduardo Camavinga was forced off at Anfield and will miss three weeks of action with a hamstring issue.

The hosts are still without a list of key players, but Brazil international Rodrygo Goes is expected to return to the squad following a muscle injury, which has kept him out for a month as per Mundo Deportivo.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to shake up his starting XI for this game ahead of a busy schedule moving towards the end of 2024 featuring six games.

Rodrygo could come straight into the team, in place of Camavinga, with Fede Valverde moving back into his regular midfield role after covering at right back against Liverpool.