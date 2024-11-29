Revealed: Real Madrid’s biggest concern is not Carlo Ancelotti or Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to meet with President Florentino Perez to discuss the situation of the team, following a difficult defeat to Liverpool. However Ancelotti is not their primary concern currently.

As manager and face of the side, it is no surprise that Ancelotti is the focus of criticism, some of it no doubt deserved. Equally, as their star player, the same applies to Kylian Mbappe, who is struggling to show his best form in the opening stages of his Real Madrid career. However Cadena SER have explained that Los Blancos are most concerned by their current level of fitness and their injury record.

The club have watched half of their squad go down in the space of just 20 games, and are averaging close to an injury per game currently. Fitness coach Antonio Pintus has been praised in the past, but last month the first concerns from the dressing room about his methods reached the press, and now it appears they have reached the boardroom.

With an already thin squad, Ancelotti has been dealt a tough hand. Without Dani Carvajal, David Alaba or Eder Militao at the back, with Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo Goes in and out with injuries, and now Vinicius also laid low, it is tricky to imagine many managers coming out of that run performing at expectations. All the same, with the form before the injury crisis hardly impressive either,