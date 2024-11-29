Real Madrid turn to Zinedine Zidane to help with Kylian Mbappe performances – report

Real Madrid have a number of issues to address to get their season back on track, but the lack of contribution from Kylian Mbappe is increasingly becoming a problem for Los Blancos. The Frenchman has just two goals since September, and couldn’t hit the mark from the penalty spot in their crucial Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The European champions have been preaching calm so far with Mbappe, briefing that his form, while concerning, is not their biggest problem. ‘Sooner or later, he’ll come good’, has been the message conveyed through the local press. Many had reasoned that he was playing out of position through the middle, but even on the left in his last two games, Mbappe has looked a long way from his best.

According to a report from Sport, Real Madrid have turned to former player and manager Zinedine Zidane for help to kickstart his career in the Spanish capital. Zidane has a close relationship with Mbappe, as his idol and the first one to recommend him to Real Madrid, meaning any message from ‘Zizou’ carries more weight. The great midfielder also struggled in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos have asked him to speak with Mbappe, and guide him in the right direction.