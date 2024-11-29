Real Madrid reveal Trent Alexander-Arnold plan to Liverpool chiefs

Real Madrid have reportedly taken a key step in their push for sign Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is considering his options carefully with the Reds offering a five-year renewal on his current contract.

The England international is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 campaign with no progress on an agreement at this stage.

Confidence is high in Madrid and on Merseyside over their ability to convince the 26-year-old to accept their rival offers.

As per reports from Talksport, Real Madrid want to keep a respectful relationship with Liverpool, and they have formally told the Premier League leaders of their incoming offer for the defender.

Alexander-Arnold can open free transfer talks in January, if he wants to explore an exit, as the saga rolls on.

No update is expected from either club until the end of December with talks also ongoing on deals for Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk.