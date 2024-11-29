Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti puts out bold statement amid doubts in Champions League

Real Madrid are in serious danger of not making the top eight in the group phase of the Champions League after securing just two wins in their opening six games. However Carlo Ancelotti has sent a message of confidence, as he once again comes under pressure.

The storm had calmed somewhat after wins over Osasuna and Leganes, but defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday has once again seen the Italian questioned after a disappointing performance. However one of his close friends and GdS contributor Alberto Cerrutti appeared on Cadena SER having spoken to Ancelotti. ‘You can tell them anything you want, but tell them that Real Madrid will be in the final in Munich’, Ancelotti replied to Cerrutti’s message, referring to the Champions League final.

It would not be the first time that Real Madrid have turned a seemingly capsizing season into a successful one with their European exploits. Los Blancos tend to round into form for the spring more often than not, but the challenge for Ancelotti and Real Madrid will be ensuring they are in a place to strike if they do hit that strong spell.