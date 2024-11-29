Real Madrid frustrated with Alphonso Davies agent as they try to seal deal

Real Madrid have remained confident since reportedly agreeing terms with Alphonso Davies in March that the Canadian will be arriving next summer on a free from Bayern Munich. Like the Bavarians, they are growing tired of dealing with his agent though.

Davies, 24, is out of contract next summer, and Los Blancos have been working on a deal for some time. Insider Christian Falk has told The Daily Briefing that Bayern have started looking at potential replacements, although Davies has an offer on the table from them which he is yet to sign.

Meanwhile Los Blancos’ other competitors are Manchester United, who are still waiting to confirm plans with new manager Ruben Amorim, explains Falk. However they could have an opportunity to swoop in for Davies – the reason being that things are not going as smoothly as they might, due to the fact that agent Nedal Househ continues to speak to other clubs.

Real Madrid have made a point in recent years of not negotiating higher wages beyond the deal they are willing to offer, and will avoid getting into auctions with other clubs. That was most evident with Leny Yoro last summer, but has been successful in the past, bringing in Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe despite competition.