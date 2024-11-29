Real Madrid concerned by Kylian Mbappe form but feel it is low on list of priorities

Real Madrid looked set to dominate in Spain this season, coming off the back of a Champions League and Liga double, while adding Kylian Mbappe to that side. However things have not gone to plan, and the Frenchman is increasingly under pressure to turn things around.

Mbappe has nine goals in 18 games this season, but his missed penalty against Liverpool has combined with a steady decrease in his performances of late has all eyes on him. Although Real Madrid are concerned by his poor form, Marca say that it is not nearly their primary worry at the moment. Internally, the constant injuries, the lack of a clear idea on the pitch, and their position in the Champions League table.

Kylian #Mbappe is on a run of just 2 goals in 9 games, his only strikes since September. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/ERylNoxTbl — Football España (@footballespana_) November 29, 2024

Since arriving, Carlo Ancelotti has tried to fit him into the number nine position until this past weekend, but his switch to his more favoured position on the left has not been rewarded with a great improvement. While he looked more free against Leganes, he was not up to the task against Liverpool, even if Real Madrid as a whole were outmatched. Equally, Mbappe has failed to pull Los Blancos through adversity at any point this season.