Real Betis star hit with two-game European ban

Giovani Lo Celso will miss Real Betis’ next two UEFA Conference League games through suspension.

A miserable night in Czechia was completed as Lo Celso was sent off in the 89th minute – after scoring a superb opening goal – as Los Verdiblancos lost 2-1 at Mlada Boleslav.

Defeat means Real Betis now slip down to 22nd in the overall league phase rankings with their chances of reaching the knockouts in 2025 impacted.

One European win in this phase of the competition, and one victory in their last five games overall, means optimism is low, and this is a fresh blow to a stuttering campaign.

UEFA’s disciplinary committee have since confirmed the implementation of a two-match ban for Lo Celso who will not feature again in Europe in 2024.

Real Betis’ two final league phase outings come away at Petroclub and at home to HJK Helsinki, on December 12 and 19 respectively, with a continuation into 2025 unlikely without two victories in those matches.