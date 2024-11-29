Pedri contract negotiations with Barcelona approach finish line

Barcelona have made Pedri their top priority when it comes to their host of players that are out of contract next season, and are close to getting a deal over the line for the Canary Islander.

After his agents met with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco, Cadena SER report that an agreement is almost there and he will renew his deal with the Blaugrana. Their information is that it is only minor details to be sorted out on a new contract that will last until 2030.

The 22-year-old had been struggling with injuries for some time over the last two years, but finally fit this season again, has been demonstrating that he is the beating heart of Barcelona’s midfield. Hansi Flick has started Pedri in 17 times in 19 games this season, and he has featured in every single game. He has three goals and two assists to his name so far this season, but his contribution has gone well beyond those numbers.