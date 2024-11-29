Marc-Andre ter Stegen offers Barcelona fitness update

Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona warms up during the Spanish league, La Liga EA Sports, football match played between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona at La Ceramica stadium on September 22, 2024, in Valencia, Spain. AFP7 22/09/2024 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has offered an update on his injury rehabilitation.

The Germany international is not expected to feature again this season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury at the end of September.

Barcelona responded quickly to the situation, with deputy stopper Inaki Pena stepping in as cover, and veteran star Wojciech Szczesny joining as an emergency free transfer.

Ter Stegen attended Barcelona’s 125th anniversary gala tonight, in a break from his structured rehabilitation plan, and he admitted there is still a long way to go.

“Everything is going well and I am in good hands with the club. But we are also in a phase of the recovery where everything is taking a long time,” he said.

As per previous reports from Diario Sport, Ter Stegen is undergoing a novel stem cell treatment, which has proven successful in previous cases. It is known to heal injuries quicker, and Barcelona are quietly optimistic they could have their No.1 back before the end of the season.