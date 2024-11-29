Mallorca move into La Liga European spots with Valencia win

Mallorca have moved up to fifth place in La Liga thanks to a late 2-1 home win over Valencia.

The hosts secured back-to-back league victories for the first time in two months as they seized a late opening to grab all three points.

Both sides struggled to pose an early threat in Palma before Valencia were gifted an opening on 31 minutes.

Following a VAR check, a penalty was awarded for handball, and Luis Rioja confidently fired home from the spot.

However, Mallorca responded quickly to tie the game in first half added time, as Cyle Larin superbly clipped home his first home goal of the campaign.

In a second period of few chances, Mallorca took the clearest one, as Larin’s replacement Abdon Prats stole in to head home just two minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Mallorca now gear up for a home clash with Barcelona next weekend as Valencia slip to a first away loss since the end of September.

Images via Getty Images / One Football