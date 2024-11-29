Liverpool legend claims Trent Alexander-Arnold is reconsidering his future

Liverpool are not giving up in their battle to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold away from Real Madrid in 2025.

The Premier League leaders remain locked in talks with the England international as his contract moves into its final six months in January.

He will be eligible for a free transfer in June if he does not agree a deal to renew his current agreement at Anfield.

The 26-year-old is effectively stuck between two options, to sign a five-year renewal on Merseyside, or accept a new challenge in Madrid.

Conflicting reports from the UK and Spain have contradicted each other over his plans with no firm call made.

Ahead of a potential update before the end of 2025, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has offered his view on the situation, and he thinks the balance is back in Liverpool’s favour.

“I think the reaction to him will be different to Salah. I think he will get a lot more criticism because he’s a local player,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“I think he will be worried about that, if he goes for free, let’s say, to Real Madrid.”

No official confirmation is not expected over the situation until at least the end of December.