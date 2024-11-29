Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham rallies Real Madrid to move on from Liverpool loss

Image via Getty Images

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has issued a firm message to fans after their UEFA Champions League loss at Liverpool.

Bellingham was honest in his post-match assessment at Anfield as the defending champions lost 2-0 on Merseyside.

The England international claimed the visitors did not control the game as they wanted to and labelled Liverpool as the best team in Europe so far this season.

However, despite the setback, he assured there is still plenty of time to ensure the holders remain in the mix for the knockout stages in 2025.

Jude Bellingham

Ahead of a La Liga return against Getafe this weekend, Bellingham is expected to shake off a minor injury to start, and he is rallying the troops for a derby clash.

“Always one step forward and two steps back at the moment, really disappointing performance and result, despite the brilliant opponent,” he posted on social media.

“We thank and apologise to the Madridistas who followed us to England. No point dwelling on what we can’t change, we have to remain together, and push on in this important stretch of games.

“Hala Madrid. Simepre!”

Alongside four successive away games after this weekend, Real Madrid also face a trip to Qatar for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on December 18, with their with their opponents unconfirmed at this stage.

Posted by

Tags Jude Bellingham La Liga Liverpool Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News