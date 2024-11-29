Jude Bellingham rallies Real Madrid to move on from Liverpool loss

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has issued a firm message to fans after their UEFA Champions League loss at Liverpool.

Bellingham was honest in his post-match assessment at Anfield as the defending champions lost 2-0 on Merseyside.

The England international claimed the visitors did not control the game as they wanted to and labelled Liverpool as the best team in Europe so far this season.

However, despite the setback, he assured there is still plenty of time to ensure the holders remain in the mix for the knockout stages in 2025.

Ahead of a La Liga return against Getafe this weekend, Bellingham is expected to shake off a minor injury to start, and he is rallying the troops for a derby clash.

“Always one step forward and two steps back at the moment, really disappointing performance and result, despite the brilliant opponent,” he posted on social media.

👊Jude Bellingham rallying the Real Madrid troops after Liverpool loss #RealMadrid #HalaMadrid https://t.co/d5DvirOiX9 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 29, 2024

“We thank and apologise to the Madridistas who followed us to England. No point dwelling on what we can’t change, we have to remain together, and push on in this important stretch of games.

“Hala Madrid. Simepre!”

Alongside four successive away games after this weekend, Real Madrid also face a trip to Qatar for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on December 18, with their with their opponents unconfirmed at this stage.