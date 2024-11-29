Hansi Flick unsure of Camp Nou return, answers Frenkie de Jong struggles – ‘That’s why he has less minutes’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has defended Frenkie de Jong from criticism, stating that he needs time to get back to his best. However he also admitted that the Dutchman is not part of their best team in the process.

He was asked about his recovery, and Flick was clear that de Jong had to prove he was up to the demands of the game to get more minutes.

“He’s coming back from a long injury, he’s doing well, he’s recovering well. He came back 3 or 4 weeks ago. It was before the break, he’s back, we’re helping him and in the midfield we have very good players. When we can give him minutes, we do it. In training you must show that you are 100% physically.”

It was queried how long it will take for de Jong to get back to his best. Increasingly, it is looking difficult for him to have a place in the starting XI.

“He has gone through a long injury, he took a bad knock. In one-on-one he took it. And this needs to be managed. Now he needs to regain his confidence, and I know that it is very important for him to have minutes. Now we analyse each game, and what is important is to win. And I want the best possible team tomorrow, and that is how we make decisions. And this is the reason why perhaps he does not have as many minutes as he would like, or we would like.”

Some Barcelona fans also whistled de Jong when he came on for Pedri late on against Brest.

“I’m clear about it, I like that the fans support all the players. The fans are fantastic, by the way. We have a very good connection between the fans and the players. When the footballers give their all, the fans see it. The perfect scenario for me, would be for all the players to have the support of the fans.”

Barcelona were originally intending on returning to the renovated Camp Nou for the game tomorrow to host their birthday celebrations, but it now looks as if it will be possible.

“I have no information on when it will be possible to return, I focus on training the team and preparing for all the games. This is like building a house, the builders do not tell you an exact date. Sometimes the works can be delayed for months. I don’t pay attention a lot in this, when the club tells us that we can return, we will return.”

It is Barcelona’s 125th anniversary today, and Flick explained that he is delighted with life at the club.

“I think this is a fantastic club. Incredible. Since I arrived I have said it, and I have been very impressed. I really like that we work with a lot of freedom, we do everything we need. It is a very positive scenario. Also when I walk through the streets of Barcelona, ​​the treatment and the way he talks to me is very kind. In reference to me, to my team. It is a great pleasure to work for this club. It is ‘More than a club’, I can reaffirm this.”