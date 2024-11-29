Getafe boss slams Carlo Ancelotti critics ahead of Real Madrid clash

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action at home to local rivals Getafe on December 1.

Los Blancos are looking to get back on track with a positive result following their midweek UEFA Champions League loss at Liverpool.

Loss at Anfield has triggered a wave of criticism over certain Real Madrid players, despite the lack of a major crisis, and they are still four points short behind league leaders Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti has also come in for questions, with possible doubts raised over his future, despite the Italian winning the La Liga and Champions League double last season.

Ancelotti is under contract in Madrid until the end of the 2025/26 season, and ahead of facing Getafe this weekend, his opposite number Jose Bordalas has slammed his critics, claiming no one has the right to question Ancelotti’s record.

“I don’t have to defend him. His CV is there, no one has the right to question or doubt him. Last season, with the injuries he had, everyone saw what he’s capable of,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“This year he’s had many injuries, and they are still up there, I don’t see a reason to question him.”

Following on from their derby with Getafe, Real Madrid face four successive away games, across league and European action.