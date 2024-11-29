German legend recommends midfielder to Barcelona and Hansi Flick

Barcelona look as if for the first time in a long while, they are not necessarily in need of a holding midfielder, but depending on how Marc Bernal’s recovery and Frenkie de Jong’s contract situation progress, Sporting Director may look at it again next summer. Germany legend Lothar Matthaus thinks he knows the perfect fit.

“Stiller would be good for Barca because of his style of play. I have faith in him and if Barcelona were to sell, his signing would be possible and sensible,” quote Sport.

The German World Cup-winner knows a thing or two about midfields, and says that Stiller could make his mark in the Catalan capital.

“Stiller could put his stamp on Barcelona and organise the midfield there,” Matthaus says.

The 23-year-old was linked to Barcelona when Flick arrived this summer, as someobody whose work he was familiar with. Stiller was a key part of the Stuttgart side that performed well at the Santiago Bernabeu, but has a contract until 2027, and is unlikely to be cheap.

Stiller has made his debut for the German national team too since the Euros, and looks set to be a fixture in the squad if he can up his level.