French legend claims Kylian Mbappe is ‘lost at Real Madrid’

France icon Michel Platini has added his voice to the list of concerned figures over Kylian Mbappe’s form at Real Madrid.

Mbappe recovered from a low key start in the Spanish capital, and his domestic form is strong, with seven La Liga goals scored.

However, the Les Bleus captain only has one goal in the UEFA Champions League this season, as doubts continue over his adaptation to life under pressure in Madrid.

He was denied from the penalty spot in Real Madrid’s 2-0 Champions League defeat away at Liverpool in midweek in the latest blow to his confidence in front of goal in Europe.

Former Los Blancos star Guti claimed the former Paris Saint-Germain striker looks ‘unconfident, shy and scared’ as part of a withering assessment of his showing at Anfield.

Platini followed a similar line to Guti with the former midfielder believing Mbappe is lost on the pitch in the white of Real Madrid.

“I see him lost on the pitch. However, great champions must rise from the ashes. That is what will make Kylian a great champion,” he said.

“I’m confident this is only a small setback for him and for French football.”