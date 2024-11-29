European giant emerges as competitor for forward keen on Barcelona move

Barcelona are perusing the transfer market currently to see if an option to either replace Robert Lewandowski or at least rotate with him, becomes available. Available on a free in just over a month, Lille’s Jonathan David has emerged as one of the main contenders, with Barcelona scouting the Canadian.

David declared earlier this month that he has been a Barcelona fan since he was young, and is reportedly keen on a move. The Blaugrana know the will not be the only side in the frame for his signature, and Christian Falk has revealed on The Daily Briefing that Bayern Munich are interested in David too. Sporting Director Max Eberl thinks highly of the Lille forward, and they want an alternative to Harry Kane if Mathys Tel moves on in the summer.

There are few options on the market that will come cheap for Barcelona, and none more economically sensible than David. He will likely have resale value too, but Barcelona would have to play on his affection for the club, as Bayern can likely offer more money.