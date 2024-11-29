Espanyol fans gather outside Chinese Consulate to protest owner

Espanyol continue to flounder towards the bottom of the table in La Liga, with just a point separating them from Real Valladolid and 20th position. Los Pericos do have a game in hand, but Manolo Gonzalez’s charges have looked short-handed.

One of La Liga’s historic perennials in the top division, Espanyol have sufffered two relegations in their last four years, leading to widespread frustration in Cornella. The Chinese conglomerate the Rastar Group arrived a decade ago promising Champions League football – the closest they came was the Europa League once.

📢 Protesta d'aficionats de l'Espanyol al consolat de la Xina en contra del president Chen Yansheng 📲 https://t.co/uTPTA9ztTz pic.twitter.com/6VcNdTOwy4 — Esport3 (@esport3) November 28, 2024

With things not going to plan again, TV3 have published footage of around 200 Espanyol fans who gathered outside the Chinese Consulate in Barcelona to protest Chen Yansheng‘s ownership, the man who heads up the Rastar Group. There has been tension with the current leadership for some time, and should they go down again this season, the financial at the RCDE Stadium situation could spiral.